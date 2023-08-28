Americans Divided on Progress Made Since March on Washington

60th anniversary of the march on washington

by 
,
 
Race relations in the United States

60 years ago today, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered the world-changing “I have a dream” speech in front of some 250,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom called for economic, racial and social equality and marked a turning point for the civil rights movement in the United States.

It's six decades on and U.S. adults have mixed feelings over the progress made towards racial equality in the country. According to a poll taken by the Pew Research Center in April, while 52 percent of respondents thought that either a "fair amount" or a "great deal" of progress has been made in the time that lapsed, a third said that there has been "some progress" and 15 percent said that there has been either "not much" or none at all.

Tellingly, when looking at the breakdown by race, wide disparities still exist. As the following chart shows, white respondents were twice as likely to say a “fair amount” or a “great deal” of progress had been made than Black respondents, signalling to an imbalance in perceptions between white respondents who think progress has been made, and Black respondents who are more affected by racial inequality and say otherwise.

There are differences along party lines too. According to Pew Research Center, 67 percent of Republicans or Republican-leaning voters thought that a great deal or a fair amount of progress had been made since the March on Washington, while the share of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters holding the same opinion stood at 38 percent.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: Americans Divided on Progress Made Since March on Washington | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who say the U.S. has made a great deal/a fair amount of progress towards racial equality.

Report

Download Chart
Todesfälle mit Coronavirus in Deutschland nach Altersgruppe
Todesfälle mit Coronavirus in Deutschland nach Altersgruppe
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt 2023
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt 2023
Monatliche Inflationsrate in Deutschland bis Juli 2023
Monatliche Inflationsrate in Deutschland bis Juli 2023
Füllstand der Gasspeicher in Deutschland auf Tagesbasis bis 2023
Füllstand der Gasspeicher in Deutschland auf Tagesbasis bis 2023
Instagram-Accounts mit den meisten Followern weltweit im August 2023
Instagram-Accounts mit den meisten Followern weltweit im August 2023
Fallzahl des Coronavirus (COVID-19) nach Ländern 2022
Fallzahl des Coronavirus (COVID-19) nach Ländern 2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Migration Policy

Trump

BRICS

BRICS

Weath gap

Modern slavery

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu