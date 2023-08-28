Americans Not Too Optimistic on Achieving Racial Equality

60TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MARCH ON WASHINGTON

by 
,
 
Race relations in the United States

On August 28 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. led a march of some 250,000 people in Washington D.C. to advocate for racial and economic justice for all. It’s 60 years on and while much has changed, racial inequality still permeates U.S. society today.

Pew Research Center polled U.S. adults to capture a snapshot of sentiments on racial equality in the country. One of the questions included on the survey asked respondents how likely they think it is that there will be equality for all people in the U.S., regardless of their race or ethnicity, in their lifetime.

As the following chart shows, nearly a quarter of Black respondents said that it was “not at all likely” - almost double the share of their white counterparts (12 percent). By contrast eight percent of white respondents thought that it was “extremely likely” versus one percent of Black respondents.

When looking at the total pool of respondents, the most common answer was that it was “not too likely” or “somewhat likely”, with just over a third of respondents picking each. Hispanic respondents were slightly more optimistic than the other groups, with 42 percent saying that it was “somewhat likely.” The answer “not too likely” was the most common pick among Black, White and Asian respondents.

Pew researchers then asked the respondents who said that equal rights haven’t gone far enough which systems are in need of the most change. At least 80 percent of respondents said that the prison system, policing, political system, healthcare system, courts and judicial process and economic system need either a complete overhaul or at least

Anna Fleck

Infographic: Americans Not Too Optimistic on Achieving Racial Equality | Statista

Description

Share of respondents who say it's likely/unlikely there will be racial equality in the U.S. in their liftime.

Report

Download Chart
Anzahl der legalen Einwanderungen (Green Card) in die USA bis 2021
Anzahl der legalen Einwanderungen (Green Card) in die USA bis 2021
Mordrate in den USA bis 2021
Mordrate in den USA bis 2021
Kohleverbrauch in den USA bis 2022
Kohleverbrauch in den USA bis 2022
Rücküberweisungen (outflow) von Migranten in den USA in ihre Herkunftsländer bis 2022
Rücküberweisungen (outflow) von Migranten in den USA in ihre Herkunftsländer bis 2022
Höhe des Kapitalbestandes chinesischer FDI in den USA nach Branchen bis 2023
Höhe des Kapitalbestandes chinesischer FDI in den USA nach Branchen bis 2023
Kapitalbestand chinesischer FDI in den USA nach Branchenanteilen bis 2023
Kapitalbestand chinesischer FDI in den USA nach Branchenanteilen bis 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

60th anniversary of the march on washington

Weath gap

Data protection

BRICS and G7

BRICS vs. G7

FIFA Women's World Cup

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu