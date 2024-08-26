Tennis has long been associated with wealth and privilege, a reputation that dates back to its origins as a pastime for European aristocracy in the 19th century. The sport's early days were marked by private clubs, expensive equipment and exclusive access to well-maintained courts, making it a symbol of social status. This image was further solidified by the prominence of prestigious tournaments like Wimbledon, where the sport's elite traditions were on full display, reinforcing the idea that tennis was a sport for the affluent.
While tennis still carries some of this historical baggage, the perception that it is only for the wealthy is less accurate today. The growing number of public courts and programs aimed at introducing tennis to a broader audience have helped make the sport more accessible. According to the USTA’s 2024 Tennis Participation Report, 40 percent of tennis players in the U.S. identified as non-white last year, which is a testament to sport’s efforts to become more inclusive.
While grassroots initiatives and the success of players from diverse backgrounds have helped to broaden tennis's appeal, it remains particularly popular among affluent people, both in terms of following the sport and of actively participating in it. According to Statista Consumer Insights, almost 30 percent of U.S. sports fans with an annual household income of more than $140,000 follow tennis, versus just 13 percent in lower income groups. The same is true for actively playing tennis, with 22 percent of high-income respondents saying the play the sport at least occasionally versus just 10 percent in the lowest income bracket. These results are mirrored in USTA data, showing that 47 percent of U.S. tennis players in 2023 lived in households with an annual income of $100,000 or more.