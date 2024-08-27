Majority of Americans Can No Longer Afford an Average House

Home Affordability

by 
,
 
Retail real estate market in the U.S.

Housing affordability in the United States has taken a sharp turn for the worse in recent years, as house prices surged to historical highs during and after the pandemic and mortgage rates have risen steeply over the past three years, as the Fed tried to rein in inflation.

It all began with a surge in demand for houses during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many Americans, flush with cash from government stimulus checks, reevaluated their living situation and sought more space amid stay-at-home orders and the sudden possibility of remote work. Further fueling demand were the historically low mortgage rates after the Fed had slashed interest rates to near zero at the onset of the pandemic. At the same time, supply of new and existing homes was very constraint, as construction was disrupted by Covid restrictions and would-be sellers refrained from putting their house on the market during this uncertain time. This imbalance caused a rapid increase in home prices across the country, pushing many potential buyers out of the market, a trend that was exacerbated when the Fed started to tighten its policy stance in March 2022 in its efforts to cool inflation.

According to data compiled by the National Association of Realtors, buying an average home is now out of reach for the majority of Americans, as the annual household income needed to afford a median-priced home without too much financial strain has shot up 60 percent since January 2022. Back then, the minimum income to buy a mid-range house – around $380,000 at the time – was $74,000, roughly in line with the national median income. Since then a massive affordability gap has opened up, as a required income of $120,000 stands opposite a median income of around $84,000 – more than 40 percent shy of what would be needed.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Majority of Americans Can No Longer Afford an Average House | Statista

Description

This chart compares the annual income required to afford a median-priced home in the U.S. to the median household income in the country.

Report

Download Chart
Average house prices in Canada 2023, by province
Average house prices in Canada 2023, by province
Annual change in real house prices in selected countries worldwide 2023
Annual change in real house prices in selected countries worldwide 2023
Annual change in house prices in the UK 2007-2023, per month
Annual change in house prices in the UK 2007-2023, per month
Ratio of house prices to incomes in London, England 2022, by area
Ratio of house prices to incomes in London, England 2022, by area
Average house prices in Ontario 2018-2023, with a forecast by 2025
Average house prices in Ontario 2018-2023, with a forecast by 2025
Average house prices in Alberta, Canada 2018-2023, with a forecast by 2025
Average house prices in Alberta, Canada 2018-2023, with a forecast by 2025

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

2024 predictions

Housing Market

Housing Market

Domestic Real Estate

Mortgage originations

House Prices

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu