The U.S. Consumption Footprint

Household Consumption

Right between the consumerist temptations of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, dissenting occasions are telling us to tone it down, shop differently or not at all. This Saturday marks both Buy Nothing Day and Small Business Saturday. While the latter occasion might encourage consumers to shop locally and more selectively, Buy Nothing Day goes once step further, highlighting the major impact all household consumption patterns have on emissions, land, water and material use.

A landmark study by Ivanova et al. published in 2015 find that annual U.S. household consumption creates 5.6 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions as well as using 6.9 million km² of land, 196,000 cubic megameter of water and 5.5 trillion tons of domestically extracted materials. On a global scale, household consumption equals 60 percent of all CO₂ equivalent emissions and between 50-80 percent of all land, water and material use.

Taking a closer look at what type of consumption creates which footprint in the U.S., food stands out as being responsible for a large share of households' land and water use - between 45 to 65 percent, in line with global results. While food is a basic need, large amounts of it are wasted around the world before and after they come to market, with estimates on how much varying.

Services utilized by households meanwhile are surpassing the CO₂ emissions of both the shelter & utilities and the mobility category, while being associated with the second-highest shares of land and water use as part of household consumption. They also use the most materials, ahead of food and manufactured products.

The latter category into which a lot of elective purchases fall, also uses more water than households themselves. Services and manufactured goods put together create only a little less emissions than those associated with all of an average household's mobility and heating/utility budget, at 42 percent versus 49 percent. Clothes have a smaller impact overall, but considering that they are a small part of all the energy, shelter, food, goods and services a household consumes, still have a substantial impact at 2-4 percent across categories.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The U.S. Consumption Footprint | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of U.S. household consumption in total household emissions, land, water and material use, by type (in percent).

Report

Download Chart
Awareness of ethical consumption in Japan 2022
Awareness of ethical consumption in Japan 2022
Major challenges in ethical consumption in Japan 2022
Major challenges in ethical consumption in Japan 2022
Leading incentives for ethical consumption in Japan 2022
Leading incentives for ethical consumption in Japan 2022
Awareness of ethical consumption in Japan 2022, by age
Awareness of ethical consumption in Japan 2022, by age
Awareness of ethical consumption in Japan 2021, by gender
Awareness of ethical consumption in Japan 2021, by gender
Most bought ethical consumption-related products and service segments 2022
Most bought ethical consumption-related products and service segments 2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu