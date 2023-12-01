Americans Couldn't Care Less About Christmas Markets

Christmas Traditions

Even though most Western and many other countries around the world observe Christmas as a public or religious holiday, the traditions differ wildly not only from region to region but also from country to country. Our Statista Consumer Insights Christmas Special shows that when it comes to Christmas markets, a long-held tradition in Western Europe, attitudes are divided by an ocean in the markets analyzed - literally and figuratively.

While 58 percent of German survey respondents say that Christmas markets are essential and almost half of those looking forward to the holiday season are excited about mulled wine and gathering around wooden huts in festive cheer, not as many participants in the United Kingdom share these sentiments.

When looking at the United States, most respondents could probably do entirely without Christmas markets, with only 13 percent each seeing it as an important tradition and looking forward to it. For U.S. survey participants, having a Christmas tree (55 percent) listening to Christmas music, and watching Christmas movies (50 percent each) are the top 3 essentials for the holiday season.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Americans Couldn't Care Less About Christmas Markets | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who agree with the following statements about Christmas markets.

