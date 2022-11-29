Church vs. Pub on Christmas Day

Society

Roughly one in five adults in the United States say they plan to go to church on Christmas Day this year. Some people however, intend to worship at a very different altar come December 25; according to Statista Consumer Insights, four percent of U.S. adults will be heading to the pub. Of course, with the survey allowing for multiple responses regarding their plans for the festive period, it is also possible that those choosing to go to their local drinking establishment also plan to go to church - the order of events could prove important, though.

As this infographic shows, the battle between church and pub is also won by the more holy side in Germany. While less people (12 percent) say they will attend church to celebrate the birth of Christ, only three percent admit to eyeing a trip to the pub. In the UK, on the other hand, the pull of the boozer is seemingly stronger than that of the church. A solid ten percent there said they plan to go to the pub, compared to 9 percent opting for the church.

Martin Armstrong
Data Journalist

Infographic: Church vs. Pub on Christmas Day | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of adults saying they plan to go to church/to the pub on Christmas day in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Christmas church attendance for the Church of England 2010-2022
Christmas church attendance for the Church of England 2010-2022
U.S. Christmas Price Index by cost per item 2023
U.S. Christmas Price Index by cost per item 2023
U.S. Christmas Price Index inflation per item 2023
U.S. Christmas Price Index inflation per item 2023
Online shopping preferences for Christmas in Italy 2022-2023
Online shopping preferences for Christmas in Italy 2022-2023
U.S support for same-sex marriage 2006-2023, by church attendance
U.S support for same-sex marriage 2006-2023, by church attendance
Church attendance of Americans 2022
Church attendance of Americans 2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

E-Commerce

Holiday Season

Christmas Traditions

Holidays

Black Friday

Singles' Day

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu