How Popular Is Guinness in the U.S. and UK?

Beer industry

Apart from Irish whiskeys, one of the most significant culinary exports and best-known brands from the independent part of the island is Guinness. The characteristically dark dry stout might be an acquired taste due to its richness and malty flavor, but it's nevertheless consumed in many countries around the world, especially on St. Patrick's Day. According to UN Comtrade statistics, the United States, most likely due to its large Irish diaspora, and the United Kingdom are the biggest importers of Irish beer, making up 63 percent of the total export value of $313 million in 2022. But how well-liked is the Irish mainstay really in those countries?

As a recent Statista Consumer Insights survey shows, 72 and 92 percent of the respondents from the U.S. and the U.K., respectively, know the brand. In the United Kingdom, 23 percent said they liked the brand and 19 percent claimed to have consumed a pint or more in the last 12 months. 16 percent of respondents from the United States were fond of the iconic drink, while only 13 percent attested to having drunk a Guinness in the past year.

The most popular beer brands in the country were Corona, Bud Light and Budweiser, with Guinness coming in seventh after Coors. The U.K. ranked the Irish beverage seventh in terms of popularity as well, with Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois snagging the top spots.

Guinness originated in a Dublin brewery in 1759 and has been part of multi-national alcoholic beverage conglomerate Diageo after its merger with Grand Metropolitan in 1997. The brand is Diageo's only foray into the beer market, with the rest of its portfolio including a variety of gin, whiskey, liqueur and rum.

The company does not disaggregate its sales by segment but has seen an overall uptick in revenue and profit in the past three fiscal years. In the twelve months from July 2022 to June 2023, Diageo generated 3.8 billion pounds net profit out of revenues of 23.5 billion pounds, which constitutes a year-over-year increase of 12.8 and 4.9 percent, respectively.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: How Popular Is Guinness in the U.S. and UK? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who know/like/consume Guinness.

Report

Download Chart
Global net sales growth of Guinness 2014-2023
Global net sales growth of Guinness 2014-2023
Growth of Guinness net sales in North America 2014-2023
Growth of Guinness net sales in North America 2014-2023
Guinness: global sales volume growth 2010-2023
Guinness: global sales volume growth 2010-2023
Beer brand preference between Heineken and Guinness in Africa 2022, by country
Beer brand preference between Heineken and Guinness in Africa 2022, by country
Guinness brand value 2020-2023
Guinness brand value 2020-2023
Lulu Guinness: annual revenue by market 2022
Lulu Guinness: annual revenue by market 2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

St. Patrick's Day

Tony Awards 2023

Electric Aviation

Movies

Beer Brands

St. Patrick's Day

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu