The Countries With the Best English Speakers

English Language

English proficiency is an increasingly important factor for job seekers, company success and tourism revenues all over the world. EF's English Proficiency Index shows how well people all over the world speak English - in general ranging from highly proficient speakers in culturally close and highly developed European nations to much lower skill levels in little-developed countries, often those in which education and daily life is centered around a different European language altogether.

But the results also reveal some surprising results, including one big tourism player not well-versed in the international lingua franca, a highly proficient Asian nation and another from the continent that is a global power, but might not always walk the talk.

Western and Northern European nations won out the category of very high proficiency last year, with the Netherlands in the lead. The second-highest scoring country was Singapore - at 631 out of 800 points far ahead of the Philippines (578), Malaysia (568) and Hong Kong (558). The city state profits from its highly urban population, international immigrants and business prowess.

Relatively low proficiency in English could be seen in China at 464 out of 800 points. Despite haven risen to global economic and cultural prominence, the once-closed-off country continues to look within - aided by censorship keeping public discourse domestic - while also supporting a relatively large rural population. The English language situation is more dire in Thailand, however. Despite a large number of tourists swarming the country, very low proficiency was measures in 2022 at 416 out of 800 points.﻿

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Countries With the Best English Speakers | Statista

Description

This chart shows different countries' score on the EF English Proficiency Index 2023.

Report

Download Chart
English skills of people in Germany 2023
English skills of people in Germany 2023
Most viewed English-language Netflix TV shows 2023
Most viewed English-language Netflix TV shows 2023
Most viewed English-language Netflix films 2023
Most viewed English-language Netflix films 2023
English-language news websites on TikTok worldwide 2023, by follower count
English-language news websites on TikTok worldwide 2023, by follower count
Wikipedia: number of English-language articles 2002-2023
Wikipedia: number of English-language articles 2002-2023
Fluency in English in Poland 2022, by generation
Fluency in English in Poland 2022, by generation

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

job market

E-Learning

Online Education

Languages

Boy Bands

Pop music

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu