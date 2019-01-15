How Many Music Albums Are Sold in the U.S.?

Music Consumption

The success of audio streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music might suggest otherwise, but physical media is still relevant to today's music fans. Data from Luminate shows that in 2023, U.S. consumer bought 105 million albums. 87 million were physical versions of newer and older releases by artists like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott or K-pop acts Stray Kids and Tomorrow x Together. As our album sales timeline shows, the downward trend of album sales has halted - for now.

In 2007, half a billion albums were sold in the U.S., either on physical mediums like CD or vinyl or via digital downloads. A year prior, Spotify launched its service in its home country Sweden, rolling out its services in additional markets like the United Kingdom and the United States in 2009 and 2011 respectively. While physical album sales and digital album downloads had already dropped to 331 million in 2011, the decline of album sales accelerated for the remainder of the 2010s. Between 2012 and 2022, album sales fell by 70 percent.

The resurgence of vinyl records, which overtook CD sales in the U.S. for the first time since 1987 in 2022, according to the RIAA, is one likely reason why album sales have managed to stay above the 100-million-unit threshold for four years in a row, despite a dip to 100 million in 2022. The increase by five million between 2022 and 2023 is carried almost single-handedly by Taylor Swift, whose five best-selling records alone were sold 4.8 million times this past year.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: How Many Music Albums Are Sold in the U.S.? | Statista

Description

This chart shows music album sales in the United States.

Report

Download Chart
Illegal digital music consumption in the United Kingdom (UK) 2012-2022
Illegal digital music consumption in the United Kingdom (UK) 2012-2022
Key facts on music consumption in Brazil 2023
Key facts on music consumption in Brazil 2023
Music consumption India 2023, by type
Music consumption India 2023, by type
Best-selling albums over the past decade South Korea 2014-2023
Best-selling albums over the past decade South Korea 2014-2023
Leading albums in South Korea 2011-2023, by albums sold
Leading albums in South Korea 2011-2023, by albums sold
Leading soloist albums in South Korea 2011-2023, by albums sold
Leading soloist albums in South Korea 2011-2023, by albums sold

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Recording industry

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

Billboard Latin Music Week

BEYONCÉ RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR

Digital Music

Vinyl

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu