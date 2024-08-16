Taylor, Travis, K-Pop: America's Most Popular Albums

Music consumption in the U.S.

Despite streaming becoming the main revenue source in recorded music, physical album sales and digital album downloads in the U.S. increased year-over-year by five percent to 105 million, according to data released in Luminate's year-end report. The RIAA arrives at a slightly lower number and estimates revenues of $1.9 billion with physical music, $1.4 billion of which was made with vinyl, against $14.4 billion from streaming. Interestingly, the artist with the most appearances in Luminate's top 8 best-selling albums of 2023 was also heavily present in the streaming world.

Taylor Swift, who released her rerecorded versions of "Speak Now" and "1989" in the past year, was not only the most-streamed artist on Spotify globally, according to a press release by the Swedish audio streaming service. She also occupied five spots in the 2023 album bestseller list, with "1989 (Taylor's Version)" selling 1.4 million digital and physical copies more than the next-highest non-Taylor Swift entry. Even older records like "Lover" from 2019 and "Folklore" from 2020 proved viable for long-tail sales, with 430,000 and 470,000 copies, respectively, sold in 2023.

Coming in fourth is rapper Travis Scott with his most recent album "Utopia", recording 580,000 unit sales across physical media and downloads. Scott was also present among the top 10 streamed artists on Spotify in 2023, ranking seventh. The other two spots on the list of best-selling albums in the U.S. are claimed by K-pop acts from South Korea. The boy group Stray Kids sold around 530,000 copies of their album "5-Star", 98 percent were CD sales. Tomorrow x Together, another boy band founded in 2019, moved 442,000 copies of their newest record, virtually all of them on CD as well.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Taylor, Travis, K-Pop: America's Most Popular Albums | Statista

Description

This chart shows the best-selling music albums in the U.S.

Report

Download Chart
Best-selling music albums worldwide 2023
Best-selling music albums worldwide 2023
Best-selling vinyl music albums worldwide 2023
Best-selling vinyl music albums worldwide 2023
Online best-selling music albums in China 2024
Online best-selling music albums in China 2024
All time best-selling music albums online in China 2024
All time best-selling music albums online in China 2024
Leading music albums Japan 2023, based on sales volume
Leading music albums Japan 2023, based on sales volume
Online sales revenue of top-selling music albums in China 2024
Online sales revenue of top-selling music albums in China 2024

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Music consumption

Rap Music

Grammy Awards

Record Store Day

Vinyl Sales in the U.S.

Music Consumption

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu