Threatened With Extinction?

Environment

Given that agricultural land is expanding at the expense of forests, marine stocks are being decimated by overfishing and coral reefs are getting clogged by plastic, it comes as no real surprise that plant and animal species are getting decimated. In 2019, the UN Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) found that human activity is having a devastating impact on the environment. “Nature makes human development possible but our relentless demand for the earth’s resources is accelerating extinction rates and devastating the world’s ecosystems," Joyce Msuya of the UN Environment Programme said at the time, and what was true then is even more true five years later.

According to the latest update of the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, published this week, 46,337 of the 166,061 assessed species are now threatened with extinction, meaning they're categorized as either critically endangered, endangered or vulnerable. For the first time, the IUCN Red List also includes the majority of the world's trees, finding that at least 16,425 of the 47,282 assessed species are at risk of extinction. The report highlighted the critical importance of trees to many ecosystems, given their role in carbon, water and nutrient cycles, soil formation and climate regulation, meaning that the threat to trees puts many other species at risk as well.

With more than 3 in 10 tree species under threat, trees are among the more endangered groups of species on the IUCN Red List. Our chart provides an overview of the proportion of threatened species within comprehensively assessed groups. The IUCN Red List only provides the proportion of extant species under threat for groups containing at least 150 species that have been comprehensively assessed, meaning that at least 80 percent of the group's species have been assessed. To date, more than 166,000 species have been assessed for the Red List. To further improve the IUCN Red List's ability to provide up-to-date information on the world's biodiversity, the official goal is to assess 260,000 species by 2030 and to reassess 142,000 of those species.

Martin Armstrong
Data Journalist

Infographic: Threatened With Extinction? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of assessed plant/animal species at risk of extinction worldwide.

Report

Download Chart
Conservation areas Indonesia under ministry of environment 2022, by province
Conservation areas Indonesia under ministry of environment 2022, by province
Conservation areas Indonesia under Ministry of Environment and Forestry 2022, by type
Conservation areas Indonesia under Ministry of Environment and Forestry 2022, by type
Number of wildlife trade licenses issued Saudi Arabia 2018-2023
Number of wildlife trade licenses issued Saudi Arabia 2018-2023
Number of environmental damage cases related to agrochemical usage Japan FY 2016-2021
Number of environmental damage cases related to agrochemical usage Japan FY 2016-2021
Biodiversity conservation funding in 2022 and funding needed by 2030
Biodiversity conservation funding in 2022 and funding needed by 2030
Number of natural conservation areas in Finland 2023, by type of protected area
Number of natural conservation areas in Finland 2023, by type of protected area

Related Infographics

Conservation

Earth Day 2024

UNESCO World Heritage List

Sustainability survey

International Day for Biological Diversity

Habitat Loss

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information