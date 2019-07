A total of 4.5 percent of U.S. adults identified as LGBT in 2017, a new record high. In the latest year available, it was most of all Millennials among which a higher number reported to being LGBT than before. But also among the Generation X, born between 1965 and 1979, a rising number identified as either gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender in a survey done by Gallup. With acceptance of different sexual orientations and identities still rising, more people chose to label themselves as LGBT. The Gallup survey question did not ask respondents to identify as other sexes, sexual identities or sexual orientations like intersex, asexual or queer.