The Most Popular States for Indian Tourists

Domestic tourism in India

Whether it's population or GDP growth, India has quickly become one of the fastest-growing countries worldwide. For example, the International Monetary Fund suggests a real GDP growth rate of 6.8 percent in 2024, putting the country into the eighth rank worldwide and 5.6 percent above the average for all developed economies.

Tourism plays an important part in the country's economic growth, contributing $190 billion or around six percent to India's total GDP of $3.4 trillion in 2022. The Asian country has slowly been recovering from the coronavirus-induced tourism slump but still recorded 43 percent fewer international tourist arrivals in 2022, according to the country's Ministry of Tourism. However, domestic tourism has fared better in edging closer to 2019 figures, with 1.7 billion domestic tourism visits recorded in 2022, up one billion from the year prior.

As our chart based on data from the tourism ministry shows, roughly half of all domestic tourist arrivals were recorded in four states: Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka offer the most nationally protected monuments per state. The former is also the Indian state with the highest population at 241 million. Another draw in Uttar Pradesh is the internationally well-recognized Taj Mahal in Agra, which is also a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are considered important for religious tourism as well. Tamil Nadu, the sixth largest Indian state in terms of population, boasts a variety of beaches along its coastline and is home to four Unesco World Heritage Sites, which adds to the state's appeal for tourists.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Most Popular States for Indian Tourists | Statista

Description

This chart shows the domestic tourist visits per Indian state.

Report

Download Chart
Domestic tourism spending in France 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in France 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in Germany 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in Germany 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in Europe 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in Europe 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in Italy 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in Italy 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in the Netherlands 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in the Netherlands 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in Belgium 2019-2034
Domestic tourism spending in Belgium 2019-2034

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Medical coverage

Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Covid-19 pandemic

Tourism

Mining

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu