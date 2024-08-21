Asia Leads the Plant-Based Milk Boom

World Plant Milk Day

by 
,
 
Plant-based milk in the U.S.

Asia is the global trailblazer of plant milk substitutes. According to data from Statista’s Market Insights, the region was estimated to pull in a revenue of $13.4 billion in 2023. This was mostly led by China, which had an estimated revenue of $9.5 billion that year alone. Other major markets in Asia included Japan ($1.8 billion), South Korea ($0.4 billion) and India ($0.4 billion).

Following some way behind is North America, with the United States as the region’s major market ($3.6 billion). Europe places in third position in the regional ranking, with an estimated revenue of $3.9 billion in 2023. There, the major players were Germany ($0.8 billion), the United Kingdom ($0.6 billion) and Spain ($0.6 billion). The regional markets in South America and Africa were substantially lower in 2023, at $0.7 billion and $0.2 billion, respectively.

According to Statista analysts, the milk substitutes market will continue to expand in the coming years, reaching a global revenue of over $35 billion by 2028. While Asia will remain the market with the biggest revenue due to its sheer population size, Europe and North America will see steeper growth in terms of average revenue per capita, as milk substitutes continue to gain popularity in both regions.

Substitute milks perform differently in each market. For example, in China, soy drinks are traditionally the most popular of the plant-based milks due to a tradition of soy consumption and the plant’s availability, according to Mordor Intelligence. In Sweden, the hometurf of brand Oatly, oat milk is particularly popular, while in the United States, almond milk is the most sold plant milk.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Asia Leads the Plant-Based Milk Boom | Statista

Description

This chart shows the estimated revenue of milk substitutes in 2023, by region.

Report

Download Chart
Unit sales of plant-based milk alternatives in the U.S. in 2023
Unit sales of plant-based milk alternatives in the U.S. in 2023
Consumption frequency of plant-based dairy in Italy in 2023, by type
Consumption frequency of plant-based dairy in Italy in 2023, by type
Value of plant-based milk sales in Romania 2020-2022
Value of plant-based milk sales in Romania 2020-2022
Share of consumers who purchased plant-based milk for the first time U.S. in 2023
Share of consumers who purchased plant-based milk for the first time U.S. in 2023
Plant-based milk consumption frequency in Italy 2023
Plant-based milk consumption frequency in Italy 2023
Plant-based milk alternative consumption frequency ANZ 2023
Plant-based milk alternative consumption frequency ANZ 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Carbon Footprint

Dairy-substitute products

Plant-Based Foods

Plant Milk Day

Plant-based Burger

Dairy Alternatives

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu