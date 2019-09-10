The World's Highest-Valued Startups

Unicorns

Despite recent jumps in valuation for generative artificial intelligence company OpenAI and Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, ByteDance is still the highest-valued unicorn worldwide according to CB Insights' The Complete List of Unicorn Companies tracker with a valuation of $225 billion. In January 2024, OpenAI ranked tenth on the list and has since more than doubled its internal valuation, while the rest of the top 8 saw only minor movement since the beginning of the year.

The remainder of the top list is made up of corporations from the apparel (Shein and Fanatics), fintech (Stripe and Revolut) and software (Databricks) sectors. While OpenAI and Databricks are the only dedicated AI companies, ByteDance has also been focusing on generative artificial intelligence recently. Following suit with Western counterparts like Meta or Alphabet, it launched a suite of large language models under the brand name Doubao in May of this year, according to media reports. This will most likely further cement its standing as the highest-valued unicorn worldwide.

The term unicorn describes companies that are not traded on any stock exchange and at the same time valued at more than $1 billion. CB Insights data suggests that there are currently around 1,200 of these companies worldwide. CrunchBase lists 1,549 such corporations on their ranking, including Alibaba's fintech arm Ant Group and Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, two subsidiaries of India-based multinational business conglomerate Reliance Industries.

CB Insights' exclusion of these three companies might be connected to their parent corporations being publicly traded, even though no shares for their mentioned subsidiaries are available on stock exchanges. Using the term startup for these companies is also questionable since this terminology is usually reserved for smaller corporations reliant on external funding and not for companies like SpaceX, ByteDance or, more recently, OpenAI.

The latter is not only rapidly moving up the ranks in terms of valuation, but also in terms of revenue. According to comments by CEO Sam Altman in internal meetings reported on by The Information, the company's annualized revenue doubled to $3.4 billion between late 2023 and June 2024.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: The World's Highest-Valued Startups | Statista

Description

This chart shows the highest-valued startup companies in the world.

Report

Download Chart
Value of startup funding in India 2018-2023
Value of startup funding in India 2018-2023
Share of start-up funding raised in Africa 2019-2023, by CEO gender
Share of start-up funding raised in Africa 2019-2023, by CEO gender
Share of start-up funding raised in Africa 2023, by gender
Share of start-up funding raised in Africa 2023, by gender
Leading cities for start-up funding in India 2023, by value
Leading cities for start-up funding in India 2023, by value
Online grocery startup funding in India 2024, by company
Online grocery startup funding in India 2024, by company
Largest startup funding events in Australia Q3 2023, by value raised
Largest startup funding events in Australia Q3 2023, by value raised

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Fintech

Sponsored Post

Agrifood

Artificial Intelligence

Unicorns in India

Fintech

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu