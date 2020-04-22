Netflix Added 22M Subs in 2024 So Far, the Most Since 2020

Netflix

Thanks to a strong slate of original programming, a popular new ad-supported tier and its continued crackdown on password sharing, Netflix is enjoying the strongest year since 2020 in terms of subscriber growth, as the video streaming giant added 22.4 million subscribers in the first nine months of the year, blowing past last year's result of 16.4 million new subscribers between January and September. Following up on an extremely strong first half of the year, Netflix added 5.1 million subscribers in the September quarter, beating expectations of 4.5 million new paying customers.

Revenue grew 15 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, driven primarily by membership growth. Looking ahead, Netflix expects continued double-digit revenue growth, as the company plans to further grow its subscriber base, increase average revenue per member and build its still nascent advertising business. "We still have hundreds of millions of households that aren't members, and we'll grow into that opportunity, thanks to a great '25 slate and our improvements in converting consumer demand. And we will have our growth. ARM's a combination of continued plan evolution and pricing, building off the actions we've been taking this year and growing our ads revenue, not yet a primary growth driver but to be a more meaningful contributor in '25," CFO Spencer Adam Neumann said in a call with investors.

Speaking of advertising, Netflix’s ad-supported tier, introduced in select markets in late 2022, is proving very popular with customers. In the past three months, ads memberships grew 35 percent compared to the previous quarter, as more than half of new signups in eligible markets chose the ad-supported tier. "We’re on track to reach what we believe to be critical ad subscriber scale for advertisers in all of our ads countries in 2025, creating a strong base from which we can further increase our ad membership in 2026 and beyond," the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Netflix Added 22M Subs in 2024 So Far, the Most Since 2020 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the net change in the number of Netflix subscription, per quarter.

Report

Download Chart
Quarterly Netflix subscribers count worldwide 2013-2024
Quarterly Netflix subscribers count worldwide 2013-2024
Quarterly Netflix paid streaming subscribers in the U.S. and Canada 2013-2024
Quarterly Netflix paid streaming subscribers in the U.S. and Canada 2013-2024
Netflix: number of paid subscribers Q4 2024, by region
Netflix: number of paid subscribers Q4 2024, by region
Number of Netflix paid streaming subscribers worldwide 2023, by region
Number of Netflix paid streaming subscribers worldwide 2023, by region
Number of Netflix paying subscribers in Latin America 2017-2023
Number of Netflix paying subscribers in Latin America 2017-2023
Latin America: number of Netflix subscribers 2023-2027
Latin America: number of Netflix subscribers 2023-2027

Related Infographics

Movie Industry

Music Streaming

Video Streaming

Emmy Awards

AI

Media

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information