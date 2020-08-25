The Products Growing Online Sales Fastest

Products traditionally associated with e-commerce are still among the fastest growing segments in global online sales, but other product categories are also moving online at rapid speed. According to Statista Market Insights, online sales of consumer electronics and apparel were still growing fast as a share of total sales, while hardware and furniture - including their convenient deliveries - have also established themselves as goods sold online.

Around every fourth household appliance is also already bought online according to the data and that share is expected to grow to 34 percent by 2027.

Luxury goods, which currently only have an online sales share in the low double digits, are projected to exhibit some of the fastest growth until 2027. Beauty and personal care, also a newer market for e-commerce, is expected to grow online sales by a quarter.

Food – potentially the last frontier for e-commerce – still has a long was to go globally. While some countries are already spending one in five dollars of their grocery budget online, the global share of e-commerce food sales is projected at only 6 percent of global food sales in 2027.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Description

This chart shows the share of online sales per product category in 2023 and 2027.

