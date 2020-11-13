Diabetes Cases Are Climbing

Diabetes

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 537 million people between the ages of 20 and 79 suffered from diabetes worldwide in 2021. This represents 10.5 percent of the world population in this age group. The total number of adults with the disease is projected to increase to 787 million (12.2 percent of the global population) by 2045.

The regions with the highest estimated numbers of adults suffering from the disease are the West Pacific and South East Asia. The African continent is expected to see the largest increase in the number of people living with the disease, with the International Diabetes Federation predicting a more than 130 percent increase in cases by 2045.

In Europe, just over 61 million adults were estimated to have diabetes in 2021, a figure that is expected to reach 69.2 million by 2045. The International Federation highlights that globally, diabetes is now among the top ten causes of death, and represents a serious and growing challenge to public health.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Diabetes Cases Are Climbing | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of adults 20-79 y/o with diabetes by world region in 2021 and 2045 (projected).

Report

Download Chart
Individuals with diabetes in Italy 2010-2023
Individuals with diabetes in Italy 2010-2023
Percentage of U.S. adults with diabetes as of 2023, by state
Percentage of U.S. adults with diabetes as of 2023, by state
Share of U.S. adults with diagnosed or undiagnosed diabetes 2021-2023
Share of U.S. adults with diagnosed or undiagnosed diabetes 2021-2023
Deaths from diabetes mellitus in the U.S. 1950-2022
Deaths from diabetes mellitus in the U.S. 1950-2022
Number of U.S. Americans diagnosed with diabetes per year 2000-2022
Number of U.S. Americans diagnosed with diabetes per year 2000-2022
Number of U.S. Americans with diabetes 1980-2022
Number of U.S. Americans with diabetes 1980-2022

Related Infographics

Chronic Conditions

Obesity

Weight Loss

Obesity

Breastfeeding

World Braille Day

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information