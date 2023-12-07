Fine particles with a size of less than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5), are released into the atmosphere during the combustion of fossil fuels, primarily for heating and transportation, as well as during the use of certain pesticides. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is responsible for over four million deaths each year, and prolonged exposure to fine particles could cause or worsen various health problems such as cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and diabetes. Since 2021, the WHO has recommended a maximum level of five micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter of air for prolonged exposure. In Europe, almost all cities exceed this threshold.
However, as shown in our infographic, based on data from the European Environment Agency compiled by the website Toute l’Europe, ten cities in Europe remained below the recommended level of fine particles by the WHO. In 2021-2022, the least polluted European city in the study was Faro, Portugal, where the average concentration of PM2.5 in the air was only 3.7 μg/m³. Next were two Swedish cities, Umeå (3.9 μg/m³) and Uppsala (4 μg/m³).
On the same topic: the ten most polluted cities in Europe.