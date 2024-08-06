Is Breast Best? Findings Differ Between and Within Families

Breastfeeding

Studies that look at how different methods of feeding affect children have consistently attested the positive effects of breastfeeding, which was found to correlate with better physical and mental health later in life. These findings have led to many national governments, inter- and non-governmental organizations recommending breastfeeding as the preferred way to nourish an infant. However, when studying the differences between children that were breastfed and not breastfed within the same family, almost all of these positive correlations disappear. This finding is explained by selection bias, i.e. the fact that studies do not randomly assign which mother breastfeeds and which doesn't and therefore are vulnerable to the fact that - at least in the context of the United States and other Western nations - those richer and with more socioeconomic capital choose to breastfeed in higher numbers.

A study published in 2005 in Health Services Research compared U.S. sibling pairs as well as unrelated U.S. children for the positive effects breastfeeding might have on them in adolescence. Out of 13 indicators, there was a positive correlation for seven significant factors in the between-family sample, including a positive correlation between breastfeeding and a better GPA, vocabulary and academic performance as well as better weight and depression outcomes. When comparing the effect of breastfeeding among children of the same family, only a positive correlation with better vocabulary scores remained. No correlation was found for either group for positive outcomes concerning diseases like asthma, allergies or diabetes as well as other indicators asking about good family relations.

Breast milk does have some benefits, namely that it is the ideal food for babies in its composition and also contains small quantities of hormones and other bioactive ingredients that formula cannot mimic. However, as many babies end up not being breastfed for a variety of reasons, the availability of these components doesn't seem crucial and is potentially overlaid by the larger socio-economic context a baby is born into, at least when observing the average child in a large study group. It is sometimes also pointed out that breast milk is superior as it is free, but critics have pointed out that the time invested in breastfeeding is actually costing families if the mother works, once more indicating that breastfeeding can be seen as a privilege in some contexts.

While the studied group of unrelated children was much larger at more than 20,000, the makers of the study also employed their around 5,400-strong sibling sample to calculate correlations independent of family status. Here, they also found that breastfeeding correlated positively with much of the same factors as in the larger study group, showing a variety of positive outcomes seemingly tied to breastfeeding.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Is Breast Best? Findings Differ Between and Within Families | Statista

Description

This chart shows statistically relevant positive correlations between breastfeeding and selected indicators of adolescent well-being.

Report

Download Chart
Breastfeeding prevalence in young children Latin America 2012-2021
Breastfeeding prevalence in young children Latin America 2012-2021
Percent of Canadians initiating breastfeeding 2003-2022
Percent of Canadians initiating breastfeeding 2003-2022
Number of Canadian women initiating breastfeeding 2003-2022
Number of Canadian women initiating breastfeeding 2003-2022
Prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding among infants India 2012 and 2021
Prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding among infants India 2012 and 2021
Latin America: breastfeeding prevalence 2019, by practice
Latin America: breastfeeding prevalence 2019, by practice
Number of female Canadians breastfeeding exclusively for at least 6 months 2003-2022
Number of female Canadians breastfeeding exclusively for at least 6 months 2003-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Contraception

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu