Air Pollution: A Global Health Threat

Air pollution

by 
,
 
Environmental pollution worldwide

Air pollution is the greatest environmental health hazard to humankind, causing an estimated one in every nine deaths worldwide. That’s according to the World Air Quality Report 2023 released Tuesday by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. The analysis found that out of a surveyed 134 countries, regions and territories, only 10 met World Health Organization air guidelines of annual PM2.5 concentrations at or below 5 μg/m3 in 2023, many of which were in Oceania.

The following chart shows how greatly air quality varies globally, with cities such as India’s Delhi (102.1 μg of PM2.5 particles per m3) and Pakistan’s Lahore (99.5) both exceeding WHO guidelines more than 10 times. At the other end of the spectrum lie cities such as Reykjavik in Iceland (3.9) and Tallinn in Estonia (4.6) which are among the few that meet guidelines.

Air pollution impacts already vulnerable communities particularly hard, with more than 90 percent of pollution related deaths occurring in low-income and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organization. Africa, as well as Central and South Asia were overrepresented for having the highest annual average PM2.5 concentrations weighted by population. This is even including the huge disparities in data availability between countries, with only 24 out of 54 African countries having had sufficient data to be usable in the paper.

IQAir defines PM2.5 concentration as the amount of fine particulate aerosol particles up to 2.5 microns in diameter. It is one of six major air pollutants commonly used in the classification of air quality and widely considered as the most harmful, in terms of its prevalence in the environment and the impacts it has on health. The latter includes causing and aggravating health conditions such as asthma, cancer, lung illness, heart disease and premature mortality.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Air Pollution: A Global Health Threat | Statista

Description

This chart shows annual PM2.5 concentrations of selected cities.

Report

Download Chart
Annual PM2.5 air pollution levels in Beijing, China 2013-2023
Annual PM2.5 air pollution levels in Beijing, China 2013-2023
Global annual deaths due to PM2.5 and ozone air pollution
Global annual deaths due to PM2.5 and ozone air pollution
Industrial air pollution costs in the European Union 2012-2021
Industrial air pollution costs in the European Union 2012-2021
PM2.5 air pollution level in selected cities South Korea 2021
PM2.5 air pollution level in selected cities South Korea 2021
CO air pollution level South Korea 2008-2021
CO air pollution level South Korea 2008-2021
SO2 air pollution level South Korea 2008-2021
SO2 air pollution level South Korea 2008-2021

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Health

COP28

COP28

Household Consumption

air pollution

Threatened Species

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu