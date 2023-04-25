The State of Global Workers’ Rights

Workers' Rights

by 
,
 
Apparel market worldwide

The 10 worst countries for workers in 2023 were Bangladesh, Belarus, Ecuador, Egypt, Eswatini, Guatemala, Myanmar, Tunisia, the Philippines and Turkey, according to the latest report by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) on the Global State of Workers’ Rights. The ITUC ranked 149 countries based on the right to freedom of association, the right to collective bargaining and the right to strike, giving each nation a score of 1-5+, where 1=sporadic violations of rights and 5+=no guarantee of rights due to breakdown of the rule of law.

Last year, the Middle East and North Africa received the worst score of the regions on the Global Rights Index with an average of 4.53. Analysts write that while Qatar has seen progress, this low score is partly due to the ongoing use of the kafala system in the Gulf countries, which continues to leave migrant workers open to severe human rights abuses. The MENA region was followed by the Asia-Pacific with 4.18, Africa with 3.84, the Americas with 3.52 and Europe with 2.56. Trade unionists and workers were murdered in eight countries in 2023. These include Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Eswatini, Guatemala, Peru and Sierra Leone.

As this infographic shows, only a few select countries received the green mark of approval - all of which are in Europe. The rest of the world shows a less hopeful picture, with 87 percent of countries having violated their workers’ right to strike in 2023, up from 63 percent in 2014.

Nine countries to see their ratings worsen in 2023 were the Republic of Congo, El Salvador, Haiti, Liberia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Togo and the United Kingdom. Whereas ratings pick up in Australia, Chile and Cote d’Ivoire.

The ITUC sends questionnaires to national unions around the world to report violations of workers’ rights. These are recorded each year from April to March and verified. Each country is then analyzed against 97 indicators based on ILO conventions and jurisprudence to create an index reflecting violations of workers’ rights in law and practice.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: The State of Global Workers’ Rights | Statista

Description

This map shows the Global Rights Index for workers in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Willingness to spend money on clothes among the German population 2019-2023
Willingness to spend money on clothes among the German population 2019-2023
Import value of clothes from China and Bangladesh to Poland 2010-2022
Import value of clothes from China and Bangladesh to Poland 2010-2022
Most important aspects when clothes shopping in Czechia 2022
Most important aspects when clothes shopping in Czechia 2022
Production volume of clothes in Vietnam 2010-2022
Production volume of clothes in Vietnam 2010-2022
Main export markets of Vietnamese textiles 2023
Main export markets of Vietnamese textiles 2023
Unemployment rate in Bangladesh 2022
Unemployment rate in Bangladesh 2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Longevity

Elections

Household Consumption

Shopping Behavior

Work-Related Relocation

Floods

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu