Youth Unemployment High in South Asia

Bangladesh

Youth unemployment is being cited as one of the core drivers of the unrest in Bangladesh, which led to weeks of protests and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepping down from office.

The following chart, based on ILO data, shows how labor force unemployment for people aged 15-24 years in Bangladesh stood at 15.7 percent in 2023, above the world average for youth unemployment of 13.8 percent and the low and middle income average of 14.1 percent. Youth unemployment is a regional issue, with India having hit a similar level in 2023, while Nepal and Sri Lanka’s rates last year were worse, both surpassing the 20-percent mark. Of this selection of countries, Pakistan fared better in 2023 at around 9.7 percent.

According to a report by the Japan Times, the latest figures indicate that in 2024, roughly 40 percent of Bangladeshi youth are not in education, employment or training, including those no longer looking for work or registered unemployed. The authors write that stagnant job growth in the private sector as well as a cooling economy has made public sector jobs more attractive. Protests started weeks ago over a quota for such civil service jobs which reserved 30 percent of government roles to relatives of veterans of the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

While all of the countries' unemployment rates have fallen from a pandemic-induced peak, they have in all five cases risen in the past decade.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Youth Unemployment High in South Asia | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of youth labor force who are unemployed in a selection of South Asian countries, by year.

Report

Download Chart
Unemployment rate in Bangladesh 2023
Unemployment rate in Bangladesh 2023
U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 2022-2024
U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 2022-2024
Unemployment rate in India 2023
Unemployment rate in India 2023
U.S. youth unemployment rate seasonally adjusted 2022-2024
U.S. youth unemployment rate seasonally adjusted 2022-2024
Unemployment rate in the United States 1991-2023
Unemployment rate in the United States 1991-2023
Unemployment rate in Japan 1999-2023
Unemployment rate in Japan 1999-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Indian Budget

International Politics

Monsoon

Forced labor & human trafficking

Employment

Inflation

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu