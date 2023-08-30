EU Firefighter Count Declines Despite Climate Crisis

Firefighters

Employment in Europe

The number of firefighters employed across EU countries dropped by more than 5,000 people between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Eurostat. This is despite wildfires raging across many of the member states.

As the following chart shows, in terms of actual numbers, France saw the biggest drop in its firefighter force of -5,446 people followed by Romania with -4,250 people and Portugal with -2,907.

When looking at the biggest drop in personnel as a share of an individual country’s total firefighter force, Slovakia (-30 percent), Bulgaria (-22 percent) and Portugal (-21 percent) saw the biggest changes.

Anna Fleck

This chart shows the number of firefighters in the 10 EU member states to see decreases in 2022.

Menu