Half of Americans Live in States Where Weed Is Legal

Legal Weed

This week in August 2013, the U.S. government cleared the way for the legalization of marijuana in the country, as the Justice Department stated in a press release that it was not going to enforce federal law prohibiting the drug's use in states that were launching recreational cannabis programs at the time. Ten years down the line, half of Americans live in states where marijuana is legal and another 80 million have access to medical marijuana. This means that almost three quarters of U.S. residents live in a state with some sort of legal weed.

In 2013, it was Colorado and Washington which were gearing up to legalize marijuana after successful ballot initiatives as part of the November 2012 elections. But the federal government's policy statement was also relevant for another 18 states and the District of Columbia, which at the time had already legalized medical marijuana.

Data from the Census Bureau shows that between 2012 and 2014, a substantial number of people continued to gain access to medical marijuana as larger states like Massachusetts and Illinois passed measures. After that year, shifts to recreational weed legislation dominate the statistic with significant legalizations in California (2016), Michigan (2018), New Jersey (2020) and New York (2021), effectively lowering the number of people under medical marijuana legislation only. Despite this, a total of 14 states have passed medical marijuana ballots or legislation after 2015, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Utah and most recently Kentucky.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Half of Americans Live in States Where Weed Is Legal | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of Americans living in states with medical/recreational marijuana laws, by year of approval.

Report

Download Chart
Einzelhandelsumsatz mit Cannabis für nicht-medizinische Zwecke in den USA bis 2021
Einzelhandelsumsatz mit Cannabis für nicht-medizinische Zwecke in den USA bis 2021
Einzelhandelsumsatz mit medizinischem Cannabis in den USA bis 2021
Einzelhandelsumsatz mit medizinischem Cannabis in den USA bis 2021

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Gambling

Cannabis and CBD

U.S. Congress

Gambling

Cannabis

Society

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu