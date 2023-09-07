100 Years of INTERPOL

INTERPOL

It is officially 100 years since the start of INTERPOL today. As the following chart shows, the international police network was founded in September 1923, originally under the name of the International Criminal Police Commission (ICPC), only to be renamed as the International Criminal Police Organization or INTERPOL more than 60 years later, in 1989. Germany, France, China and Spain were just some of the group’s 20 founding members, which has now expanded to an impressive 195 countries. The Federal States of Micronesia became the latest member to join, as recently as November 2021.

Perhaps one of the facets that INTERPOL is most well known for is its "Red Notice”. This is a call issued by INTERPOL at the request of a member country for law enforcement worldwide to find and arrest a fugitive who is wanted for serious crimes such as murder, rape, and fraud, with a view to their extradition. In 1947, the first ever ‘Red Notice’ was issued by the then ICPC, when an international alert was issued for a Russian man who had killed a police officer. According to INTERPOL, thousands of Red Notices are issued per year and sent to all member countries electronically via secure police channels. There are several other color coded notices too, including yellow, blue, black green and purple, which serve different functions, from seeking help in locating missing persons to warning of a serious and imminent threat to public safety. Red Notices have come under fire in recent years, however, for their vulnerability to exploitation by totalitarian and authoritarian regimes.

INTERPOL works across a number of key areas, from firearms trafficking to drug trafficking. For example, the latter goes by the name of Operation Lionfish, which kicked off in 2013, and is an international anti drugs collaboration, which saw 30 tonnes of cocaine, heroin and marijuana seized that year. Other operations include Operation Pangea, which targets the online sale of counterfeit and illicit medicines, Operation INFRA-RED, focused on combating human trafficking and child exploitation and Operation Sunbird, which is centered on environmental crimes such as illegal logging and wildlife trafficking.

Over the years, the network has grown its capacities in storing and sharing data. It has now expanded to include 19 different databases, the most recent of which were added in 2021: I-Familia and the ID-ART app. The first is a database shared with police units worldwide used to identify missing persons through DNA samples of their family members, while the second logs data on stolen works of art and is now available to users via an app.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: 100 Years of INTERPOL | Statista

Description

This chart shows a timeline of INTERPOL's major milestones and historical events since its founding in 1923.

Report

Download Chart
Number of cyber crime cases recorded by police in Germany 2022
Number of cyber crime cases recorded by police in Germany 2022
Crime rate in England and Wales in 2022/23, by police force area
Crime rate in England and Wales in 2022/23, by police force area
Crime clearance rate of the police Germany 1993 -2022
Crime clearance rate of the police Germany 1993 -2022
Number of adolescent crime suspects recorded by police Germany 1991-2022
Number of adolescent crime suspects recorded by police Germany 1991-2022
Number of young adult crime suspects recorded by police Germany 1991-2022
Number of young adult crime suspects recorded by police Germany 1991-2022
Number of juvenile crime suspects recorded by police Germany 1991-2022
Number of juvenile crime suspects recorded by police Germany 1991-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Capitol Riot

Wagner Group

Cultural Property Crime

Missing Persons

Missing Persons

Politics

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu