While Friday, September 1 is just a regular day for people who have little to no interest in football, those who follow the game closely know that it's "Deadline Day", i.e. the last day of the transfer period and the last possibility for clubs to strengthen their squads or lose some dead weight.
Until the transfer window slams shut at 18h in some countries and at midnight in others, fans can be seen compulsively checking their phones, waiting for the famous "here we go" from renowned football journalist/transfer whisperer Fabrizio Romano. The 30-year-old Italian rose to fame in recent years as Twitter's chief supplier of transfer news and rumors, which seem to be garnering more and more attention each year. Romano, or Fab, as he is widely known among football fans, currently has 18.5 million followers on Twitter/X and his success has attracted many copycats who also try to make a name for themselves in the transfer game.
While many people find the endless reports of transfer rumors, failed negotiations or missed deadlines tedious or uninteresting, others have come to accept or even love the transfer window as part of the giant entertainment industry that professional football undoubtedly is. According to Statista's European Football Benchmark, the latter group is as big as Fabrizio Romano's follower count suggests. 47 percent of football fans in the UK said they're interested in transfer news and rumors, almost matching the 53 percent of respondents who expressed their interest in fixtures, results and match reports, i.e. the actual game. The share of transfer enthusiasts is slightly lower in other major European football markets, but with the exception of France, roughly 40 percent of football fans appear to enjoy a healthy dose of transfer gossip. Here we go!