Google's Chrome Has Taken Over the World

Google chrome anniversary

According to data from web-tracking firm StatCounter, Chrome is the world's number 1 internet browser. Between July and August 2023, Chrome was used by 63.6 percent of internet users worldwide. Safari ranked in second place, having been used by just under 20 percent of the world’s online community. Edge (5.4 percent), Firefox (2.9 percent), Opera (2.7 percent) and Samsung (2.3 percent) trail much further behind.

Regionally, Chrome is particularly popular in South America where it has a browser market share of 78.9 percent. In Europe and North America, the share is comparatively lower, at 58.6 percent and 53.1 percent, respectively. The United States’ Chrome market share was only marginally below North America’s regional average, with the browser seeing a 51.7 percent use rate, followed by Safari (30.8 percent), Edge (8.4 percent), Opera (3.5) percent, Firefox (3.5) percent and Samsung Internet (1.1 percent).

Safari ranks as the most prevalent web browser in a number of smaller countries and islands, including North Korea (90.99 percent), Bermuda (92.7 percent), the Faroe Islands (78.52 percent) and Andorra (56.9 percent), while Armenia is one of the only countries worldwide to favor Firefox (Firefox was 55 percent of the online population, Chrome 31.9 percent and Safari 8.7 percent). Africa is the only continent where Safari does not take second place, but is pushed to third after competitor Opera.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: Google's Chrome Has Taken Over the World | Statista

Description

This chart shows the browser market share in August 2023, by region.

Report

Download Chart
Marktanteile der Internetbrowser in Österreich bis Juli 2023
Marktanteile der Internetbrowser in Österreich bis Juli 2023
Marktanteile der meistgenutzten Browser in Österreich Juli 2023
Marktanteile der meistgenutzten Browser in Österreich Juli 2023
Marktanteile der Desktop-Browser in Österreich Mai 2023
Marktanteile der Desktop-Browser in Österreich Mai 2023
Marktanteile der Tablet-Browser in Österreich Mai 2023
Marktanteile der Tablet-Browser in Österreich Mai 2023
Marktanteile der Smartphone-Browser in Österreich Mai 2023
Marktanteile der Smartphone-Browser in Österreich Mai 2023
Umfrage zur Nutzung von Adblockern durch Chrome-Nutzer nach Regionen weltweit 2017
Umfrage zur Nutzung von Adblockern durch Chrome-Nutzer nach Regionen weltweit 2017

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Internet

Desktop Browsers

Mobile Data Usage

Browser Cookies

Operating systems

Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu