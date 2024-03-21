Reddit’s shares start trading today, priced at $34, with the company’s market value of $6.4 billion. While it may not have the reach of giants like Facebook and YouTube, Reddit has a strong base of dedicated followers, called Redditors, and is one of the most popular UGC sites in the world.
According to data published by SimilarWeb, the news aggregator and community platform received 2.1 billion visits from global users in December 2023. Video platform YouTube, was the global champion for UGC according to this metric, with around 34 billion visits in the studied time period. Facebook came in second place and accounted for around half as many visits. It was followed by Instagram, X (formerly Twitter.com) and the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.
