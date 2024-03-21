Reddit Is One of the World’s Biggest Players for UGC

Reddit

by 
,
 
User-generated content

Reddit’s shares start trading today, priced at $34, with the company’s market value of $6.4 billion. While it may not have the reach of giants like Facebook and YouTube, Reddit has a strong base of dedicated followers, called Redditors, and is one of the most popular UGC sites in the world.

According to data published by SimilarWeb, the news aggregator and community platform received 2.1 billion visits from global users in December 2023. Video platform YouTube, was the global champion for UGC according to this metric, with around 34 billion visits in the studied time period. Facebook came in second place and accounted for around half as many visits. It was followed by Instagram, X (formerly Twitter.com) and the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.

Further more information on Reddit can be found in the Statista report "Reddit Business Teardown."

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Reddit Is One of the World’s Biggest Players for UGC | Statista

Description

This chart shows the global traffic to websites with user-generated content in December 2023 (in billion).

Report

Download Chart
Reasons for engaging with user-generated content Thailand 2023
Reasons for engaging with user-generated content Thailand 2023
Main reasons for engaging with user-generated content Vietnam 2023, by age group
Main reasons for engaging with user-generated content Vietnam 2023, by age group
Main reasons for engaging with user-generated content Vietnam 2023
Main reasons for engaging with user-generated content Vietnam 2023
Main reasons for engaging with user-generated content Vietnam 2023, by gender
Main reasons for engaging with user-generated content Vietnam 2023, by gender
Reasons for engaging with user-generated content Philippines 2023
Reasons for engaging with user-generated content Philippines 2023
Reasons for engaging with user-generated content in Malaysia 2023
Reasons for engaging with user-generated content in Malaysia 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Content Creators

Social Media

TikTok

Social E-Commerce

Influencer Marketing

Patreon

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu