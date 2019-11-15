According to a report by marketing firm IZEA, video posts earn a premium for content creators and influencers, may they be on TikTok, Instagram Stories, Twitch or YouTube. While photo-based paid posts on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter cost between $642 and $1,643 in 2022, a single post on YouTube and TikTok ran much higher, averaging between $2,102 and $2,741. An Instagram Story even brought in an average of $2,784 - barely below the price for a combination of two static posts on Facebook and Instagram.
That's still considerably cheaper than a Twitch video sponsorship which cost a hefty $4,373 on average. Combination posts to Instagram Stories and TikTok as well as Instagram Stories and YouTube were the priciest at $6,444 and approximately $12,000, respectively.
The report also shows that the costs of influencer marketing posts has exploded over the past years. In 2022, the average paid post brought in more than $1,100. In 2015, that number had been $25. While smaller influencers with between 1,000 and 199,999 followers could steadily grow their paydays (with the exception of the Covid slump of 2020 that affected most creators), bigger accounts have seen more fluctuations and have started to earn less since 2020 or 2021.