Online Creators Make More Money With Video Posts

Influencer Marketing

According to a report by marketing firm IZEA, video posts earn a premium for content creators and influencers, may they be on TikTok, Instagram Stories, Twitch or YouTube. While photo-based paid posts on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter cost between $642 and $1,643 in 2022, a single post on YouTube and TikTok ran much higher, averaging between $2,102 and $2,741. An Instagram Story even brought in an average of $2,784 - barely below the price for a combination of two static posts on Facebook and Instagram.

That's still considerably cheaper than a Twitch video sponsorship which cost a hefty $4,373 on average. Combination posts to Instagram Stories and TikTok as well as Instagram Stories and YouTube were the priciest at $6,444 and approximately $12,000, respectively.

The report also shows that the costs of influencer marketing posts has exploded over the past years. In 2022, the average paid post brought in more than $1,100. In 2015, that number had been $25. While smaller influencers with between 1,000 and 199,999 followers could steadily grow their paydays (with the exception of the Covid slump of 2020 that affected most creators), bigger accounts have seen more fluctuations and have started to earn less since 2020 or 2021.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Online Creators Make More Money With Video Posts | Statista

Description

This chart shows the average cost per paid post by a creator/influencer on selected platforms in 2022 (in U.S. dollars).

Report

Download Chart
Umfrage zur geplanten Budgetentwicklung für Influencer Marketing weltweit 2022
Umfrage zur geplanten Budgetentwicklung für Influencer Marketing weltweit 2022
Umfrage zum geplanten Budget für Influencer Marketing im DACH-Raum 2023
Umfrage zum geplanten Budget für Influencer Marketing im DACH-Raum 2023
Umfrage zur Nutzung von Influencer Marketing durch Unternehmen in der Schweiz 2022
Umfrage zur Nutzung von Influencer Marketing durch Unternehmen in der Schweiz 2022
Umfrage zum Finden von passenden Influencern für das Influencer Marketing 2023
Umfrage zum Finden von passenden Influencern für das Influencer Marketing 2023
Schätzung der Größe des Influencer-Marketing-Marktes weltweit bis 2025
Schätzung der Größe des Influencer-Marketing-Marktes weltweit bis 2025
Umfrage zu Nachteilen und Gefahren von Influencer Marketing in Österreich 2018
Umfrage zu Nachteilen und Gefahren von Influencer Marketing in Österreich 2018

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Influencer Marketing

Social Media

Influencer Marketing

K-Beauty

Brands on Social Media

Influencer Marketing

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu