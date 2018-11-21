Are People Losing Interest in Black Friday?

Black Friday

by 
,
 
Holiday season e-commerce in the United States

The term “Black Friday” to describe the day after Thanksgiving Day in the United States first became more widely known in the 1980s. Originally coined by the police to describe the catastrophic traffic congestions associated with the (unofficial) start of the Christmas shopping season, Black Friday has routinely been the busiest shopping day of the year since the early 2000s, as many retailers started offering special discounts and opening their stores early to lure in as many shoppers as possible.

While Black Friday still is the biggest day of the year for brick-and-mortar retailers in the United States, the rise of e-commerce has helped the concept of Black Friday discounts become a global phenomenon over the past decade. As the following chart, based on Google Search trends, shows, Black Friday has been getting bigger every year in terms of consumer interest. Every year? Well, every year until the pandemic hit. In November 2020, Google search interest for the term "Black Friday" fell more than 30 percent short of the 2019 level and the downward trend continued in 2021 and 2022, when global search volume dropped to 60 and 53 percent of the 2019 peak.

Preliminary data for 2023 suggests that the trend continues this year, but are consumers really losing interest in Black Friday deals or are they simply so ubiquitous that they no longer need to search for them? Looking at overall spending levels suggests that the latter is true. According to Adobe Analytics, Black Friday and Cyber Monday online spending in the U.S. reached new records in 2022 and are expected to grow even further this year.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Are People Losing Interest in Black Friday? | Statista

Description

This chart shows how global Google searches for the term "Black Friday" have increased over the years.

Report

Download Chart
Products consumers plan to buy online on Black Friday in the U.S. 2023, by gender
Products consumers plan to buy online on Black Friday in the U.S. 2023, by gender
Consumer shopping plans for deals Black Friday and Cyber Monday Canada 2020-2023
Consumer shopping plans for deals Black Friday and Cyber Monday Canada 2020-2023
Black Friday weekend: expected offline and online spend in the UK 2023
Black Friday weekend: expected offline and online spend in the UK 2023
Where consumers go to find the best Black Friday deals in the U.S. 2023
Where consumers go to find the best Black Friday deals in the U.S. 2023
Consumer reasons for shopping during Black Friday in the United States in 2023
Consumer reasons for shopping during Black Friday in the United States in 2023
Consumers who wait for Black Friday to buy their Christmas gifts in France 2023
Consumers who wait for Black Friday to buy their Christmas gifts in France 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Singles' Day

Marketing

E-Commerce

E-Commerce

Small Business Saturday

Black Friday

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu