According to the Black Friday 2023 US report by Wunderman Thompson, six in ten U.S. shoppers hitting the Black Friday sales this weekend will be looking for Christmas presents for their friends and loved ones. This may come as little surprise, considering how the holiday is intended to boost Christmas sales through early shopping.
The second most commonly cited reason driving consumers this year is buying necessary purchases, such as food and clothing. This choice was only marginally ahead of general gifts for friends and loved ones as well as hopes for spontaneous deal grabbing. But as this chart shows, while gift giving is a priority for the greater share of shoppers, more than a third of respondents will still be using the day to treat themselves.
In the same survey, respondents were asked who they thought were the big winners of Black Friday: Only 12 percent said that consumers are, while 23 percent mentioned Amazon and 17 percent said Walmart.