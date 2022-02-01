EU Tax Bill Keeps Apple From Passing $100-Billion Milestone

Apple

After coming close to passing $100 billion in annual profit in each of the past three years, Apple finally managed to pass that milestone, at least in a way. Because technically, the iPhone maker fell short once again, reporting $93.7 billion in GAAP net profit for the fiscal year that ended on September 28. That's only after accounting for a one-time income tax charge of $10.2 billion related to a legal dispute that dates back almost 10 years, though, without which the company's net income would have surged to almost $104 billion.

In September, the European Court of Justice had issued a final ruling, finding that the European Commission was right in its 2016 judgement that deemed Apple guilty of receiving €13 billion of illegal state aid in the form of tax credits in Ireland. An amount that Apple was now forced to repay in full, plus interest. In terms of actual performance, the $104-billion figure is painting a more accurate picture for its management and investors, however, Apple argued, which is why it also reported the adjusted profit on a non-GAAP basis.

Only two companies have surpassed $100 billion in annual profit so far: Vodafone after selling its interest in Verizon Wireless in 2014 and Saudi Aramco, which did it four times already, in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

As the following chart shows, Apple’s net income grew more than 50-fold since 2006, the year before the iPhone was released. In 2010, the company surpassed $10 billion in annual profit for the first time. During the 2011 holiday season, Apple’s quarterly profit passed the $10-billion milestone, before hitting $20 billion in 2019 and almost $35 billion in the last three months of 2021.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: EU Tax Bill Keeps Apple From Passing $100-Billion Milestone | Statista

Description

This chart shows Apple's annual profit since 2005.

Report

Download Chart
2024 list of global top 10 biotech and pharmaceutical companies based on net income
2024 list of global top 10 biotech and pharmaceutical companies based on net income
2024 global list of top chemical companies based on net income
2024 global list of top chemical companies based on net income
Leading banks in the U.S. 2023, by net income
Leading banks in the U.S. 2023, by net income
Nike's net income worldwide 2005-2024
Nike's net income worldwide 2005-2024
Amazon quarterly net income 2009-2024
Amazon quarterly net income 2009-2024
Meta: quarterly net income 2010-2024
Meta: quarterly net income 2010-2024

Related Infographics

Beer

Aviation industry

Nvidia

NVIDIA

E-commerce

Tourist accommodation

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information