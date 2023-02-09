Google Takes Lion's Share of Search Ad Revenues

Search Advertising

by 
,
 
Search advertising in the U.S.

For more than 20 years, Google‘s search engine has served as the world’s primary entryway to the internet, helping billions of people navigate the vast amounts of information available online. While there have always been alternatives – Lycos, AltaVista in the early days, Yahoo, Bing and DuckDuckGo more recently – Google’s de-facto monopoly has been unchallenged for most of that time.

And it’s been a wonderful time for Google/Alphabet and its shareholders. Last year alone, Google Search generated more than $160 billion in advertising revenue, making search to Alphabet what the iPhone is to Apple: the product that laid the foundation for the company’s long-lasting success and its trillion-dollar valuation.

According to estimates from Statista Market Insights, Google claimed almost 60 percent of global search advertising revenues last year. Chinese Baidu was the second largest player in the search advertising market with a share of 15 percent, followed by Amazon with 14 percent. In case you’re wondering when Amazon got into search engines: the company is making billions in advertising revenue from keyword advertising and paid search results on its own platform, which are included in Statista’s definition of search advertising.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Google Takes Lion's Share of Search Ad Revenues | Statista

Description

This chart shows estimated share of global search advertising revenue in 2022.

Report

Download Chart
Effectiveness of chat-based search advertising in the U.S. 2023
Effectiveness of chat-based search advertising in the U.S. 2023
Search advertising expenditure in Hungary 2013-2022
Search advertising expenditure in Hungary 2013-2022
Search advertising spending in the U.S. 2019-2026
Search advertising spending in the U.S. 2019-2026
Features of search advertising in the UK 2022
Features of search advertising in the UK 2022
Search advertising spending in Europe 2017-2022, by device
Search advertising spending in Europe 2017-2022, by device
Apple search advertising CPT worldwide 2022, by region
Apple search advertising CPT worldwide 2022, by region

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Search Advertising Spend

Search Advertising

Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Google Advertising

Lobbying Expenditure

Google

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu