The Most and Least Valuable Social Media Advertising

Advertising

by 
,
 
X (formerly Twitter) advertising and marketing

After Disney became the latest company to announce it was pulling its ads from the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), X owner Elon Musk issued an expletive-laden public response on Wednesday.

This latest headline-grabbing episode started with Disney and its CEO Bob Iger reacting to what was interpreted as Musk's endorsement of an antisemitic post on X. Speaking at the DealBook conference, Iger explained: "His name is very much tied to the companies he either founded or he owns...And by him taking the position that he took in quite a public manner, we just felt that the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us."

In an interview at the same event, Musk said on the topic: “I mean, look, I’m sorry for that post...Of the 30,000 it might be literally the worst and dumbest". He then went on to say he "hopes they stop" advertising. Asked to clarify his position, Musk added: "If someone’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f**k yourself.”

Despite this combative stance, the potential consequences of an advertising exodus are clear to the CEO, with Musk stating: “What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it is going to kill the company,”

A report published by marketing agency Gupta Media reveals the extent to which X has been struggling to generate advertising revenue since it was officially acquired by Musk in October 2022. X's CPM (cost per 1,000 impressions) has plummeted by over 75% since the social network came into the SpaceX founder's hands, falling to $0.65 in August 2023 (from $5.77 in September 2022), its lowest level in three years.

As this infographic shows, X's CPM is significantly lower than its biggest social media rivals, with an average of just $1.20 in 2023. At the other end of the scale, advertising on Meta's Instagram and Facebook cost an average of $7.17.

Martin Armstrong
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Most and Least Valuable Social Media Advertising | Statista

Description

This chart shows the average CPM rate on selected social media platforms in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
X (formerly Twitter) accounts with the most followers worldwide 2023
X (formerly Twitter) accounts with the most followers worldwide 2023
X (formerly Twitter) advertising revenue worldwide 2017-2027
X (formerly Twitter) advertising revenue worldwide 2017-2027
Potential social media advertising reach in Portugal 2022, by platform
Potential social media advertising reach in Portugal 2022, by platform
Social media advertising market size in Japan 2020-2027
Social media advertising market size in Japan 2020-2027
Share of social media advertising audience in Finland 2023, by age and gender
Share of social media advertising audience in Finland 2023, by age and gender
Opinions of companies about X (formerly Twitter) in Germany 2023
Opinions of companies about X (formerly Twitter) in Germany 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

AI

Marketing

Content Creators

Twitter vs Threads

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu