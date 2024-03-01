America's Favorite Sneaker Brands

With estimated sales of more than $22 billion last year, the United States is by far the largest sneaker market in the world. According to estimates from Statista Market Insights, roughly 380 million pairs of sneakers were sold in the U.S. last year alone, as athletic footwear has long transcended its utilitarian roots and become an essential piece of everyday wear for Americans from all age groups and backgrounds.

According to findings from Statista Consumer Insights, Nike is still the most popular sneaker brand in the U.S., as the Oregonian sportswear giant leverages its home turf advantage versus long-term rival Adidas. The German brand with the three stripes is the second most popular choice for U.S. sneaker owners, followed at some distance by New Balance, Converse, Skechers and Nike’s Jordan brand, which is likely higher up the list among die-hard sneakerheads.

With global footwear sales of $33 billion in the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023, Nike is not only the most popular but also by far the biggest seller of athletic footwear in the world. The company's chief rival Adidas recorded roughly $13 billion in footwear sales in 2022, illustrating how far ahead of the competition Nike really is.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: America's Favorite Sneaker Brands | Statista

This chart shows the most popular sneaker brands among sneaker owners in the U.S.

