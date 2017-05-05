Which Side Of The Road Do You Drive On?

Driving

It's a question that arises surprisingly often among travellers, especially those considering renting a car. Which countries drive on the right and which drive on the left? Approximately two-thirds of the global population drive on the right side of the street. All in all, 174 countries and territories have right-hand drive traffic while vehicles use the left side in 78 countries.

Most countries that drive on the left are former British colonies including South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Only four European nations still drive on the left, all of which are islands. Ths group consists of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malta and Cyprus.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Which Side Of The Road Do You Drive On? | Statista

Description

This chart shows countries by left-hand and right-hand traffic.

