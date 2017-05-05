It's a question that arises surprisingly often among travellers, especially those considering renting a car. Which countries drive on the right and which drive on the left? Approximately two-thirds of the global population drive on the right side of the street. All in all, 174 countries and territories have right-hand drive traffic while vehicles use the left side in 78 countries.
Most countries that drive on the left are former British colonies including South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Only four European nations still drive on the left, all of which are islands. Ths group consists of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malta and Cyprus.