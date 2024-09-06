The State of Autonomous Vehicle Safety

Autonomous driving

by 
,
 
Road accidents in the United States

The inclusion of assisted driving, which aids the driver of a car with braking or steering in specific situations, has been the norm for newly manufactured automobiles for a while now. Fully autonomous driving, however, is still not considered ready for the mass market, even though the development and deployment of robotaxis in select cities in China and the U.S. have been advancing at a steady pace.

One major roadblock often brought up by critics is safety issues, which led to the suspension of the driverless testing permits for General Motors' AV subsidiary Cruise in San Francisco in 2023 after an accident with a pedestrian. The safety of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is also, in part, reflected in their crash/collision rate compared to regular passenger cars.

In 2022, 1,552 AVs driving 5.7 million miles were reported registered for testing in California. These AVs were involved in 150 collisions throughout the year, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles' (DMV) Autonomous Vehicle Collision Reports, which puts AVs at a crash rate of 96.7 per 1,000 vehicles and 26.3 per million vehicle miles. Statista calculations with data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol show that the overall rate of crashes per 1,000 vehicles in California stood at 7.0 in 2022, while the crash rate per million miles traveled came to 0.7. Looking at the same rates for all motor vehicles in the U.S., the crash rates were 20.9 and 1.9, respectively.

The high figures for AVs don't necessarily translate to reckless driving behavior by autonomous cars. Crash reports for 2022 show that most collisions are minor and are often caused by other traffic participants trying to swerve around the AV, being distracted or impatient. Ten collision reports filed in 2022 included the participation of bicyclists, pedestrians or e-scooters, while the rest involved motorcycles, trucks or cars. AV makers are also held to a higher standard when reporting collisions.

The overall traffic crashes on public roads aggregated by the California Highway Patrol and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that form the basis for the calculations for the crash rates for all motor vehicles in California and in the United States are, on the other hand, estimates and only counted when police are involved. This makes it likely that the real collision figures are considerably higher.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: The State of Autonomous Vehicle Safety | Statista

Description

This chart shows the collisions/crashes per motor vehicle/vehicle miles traveled, by type of vehicle.

Report

Download Chart
Number of road traffic accidents caused by bicycles in Japan 2014-2023
Number of road traffic accidents caused by bicycles in Japan 2014-2023
Number of road traffic accidents caused by motorcycles in Japan 2014-2023
Number of road traffic accidents caused by motorcycles in Japan 2014-2023
Case fatality rate of road traffic accidents in Japan 2014-2023
Case fatality rate of road traffic accidents in Japan 2014-2023
Number of traffic accidents in Kuwait 2012-2022
Number of traffic accidents in Kuwait 2012-2022
Number of people injured in motorcycle road traffic accidents Japan 2014-2023
Number of people injured in motorcycle road traffic accidents Japan 2014-2023
Number of road traffic accidents caused by motorized bicycles in Japan 2014-2023
Number of road traffic accidents caused by motorized bicycles in Japan 2014-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Holidays

Death rates

Robotaxis

Autonomous Driving

Roundabouts

5G

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu