China is a world leader for many things and that includes high-speed trains. While it's regular long-distance trains reach maximum operating speeds of 350 km/h (217 mph), the world's fastest train currently is the Shanghai Maglev, which can operate at 460 km/h (286 mph) on short routes using German-made magnetic levitation technology that was rejected in its origin country for its high price tag. However, since 2021, it has operated at speeds of 300 km/h (186 mph). Germany meanwhile has matched China's regular high-speed rail prowess with its newest Intercity-Express 3.
Both the ICE 3 and China Rail's Harmony and Fuxing trains beat the French TGV and Japanese Shinkansen, operating at 320 km/h (199 mph). This is the same speed that a lesser-known high-speed train, Morocco's Al Boraq, is reaching in regular operation between Tangier and Kentira on the country's Northern coast. According to data complied by Railway Technology, Spain's fastest train, Renfe's AVE 103, follows close behind with a 310 km/h (193 mph) maximum operating speed. For comparison, high-speed rail under construction and to be introduced in India and the United States won't reach up to these speeds. While the U.S.' new Acela trains entering service this year are expected to reach 257 km/h (160 mph), India is looking to construct trains that reach an operating speed of 220 km/h (137 mph).