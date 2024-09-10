Google's Ad Revenue Dwarfs Competitors

Online advertising

by 
,
 
Digital advertising worldwide

Alphabet, the company behind the video platform YouTube and the ubiquitous search engine Google, generated $238 billion in revenue from its advertising segment in 2023, which translates to online ads being responsible for 77 percent of Alphabet's overall revenue this past year. The tech mainstay's position in the advertising market is one of the key pillars of an antitrust lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in September 2023. Hearings for the lawsuit began on September 9, 2024, only one month after Google was found guilty of breaking anti-competition laws and becoming a search monopolist. This position is also reflected in the revenues of Google's competitors in the search segment.

Company statements by Microsoft, Baidu and Yandex, a search portal formerly based in Russia and now headquartered in the Netherlands, show that even with users' preference for one or the other search engine in specific markets, advertising revenues are only a fraction of those of Google. For example, Yandex holds a 64 percent search engine market share in Russia, but only managed to generate revenues of $3.7 billion in 2023. Baidu, thought to be the leading search engine in China, with Statcounter putting it at around 53 percent market share in August 2024, recorded annual revenues of $10.6 billion in 2023, an increase of eight percent in Chinese yuan countered by unfavorable exchange rates.

Even when disaggregating Google's advertising revenue by subsegments and factoring in Microsoft doubling its search and news advertising revenue from 2021 to 2022, the playing field is still far from level. The Google Search segment alone netted the company $175 billion in 2023, according to its most recent annual report. Given these circumstances and the precedent set by the first antitrust lawsuit lobbed at the U.S. tech company, the second antitrust case against Google could very well result in another loss.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Google's Ad Revenue Dwarfs Competitors | Statista

Description

This chart shows the annual advertising revenue of selected tech companies offering search solutions.

Report

Download Chart
Online advertising revenue in the U.S. 2000-2023
Online advertising revenue in the U.S. 2000-2023
VK online advertising revenue 2010-2023
VK online advertising revenue 2010-2023
Online advertising revenue in the U.S. 2012-2023, by half-year
Online advertising revenue in the U.S. 2012-2023, by half-year
Quarterly online advertising revenue in the U.S. 2007-2023
Quarterly online advertising revenue in the U.S. 2007-2023
Online advertising revenue in China 2017-2023
Online advertising revenue in China 2017-2023
Online advertising revenue in Germany 2017-2027
Online advertising revenue in Germany 2017-2027

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Antitrust in the technology industry

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Online Advertising

Google

Advertising

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu