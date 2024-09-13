As the fastest-growing demographic globally, African youth are expected to account for over a third of the world’s youth by 2050, shaping not only the future of the continent but also that of the global stage. With this in mind, the African Youth Survey 2024 by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation asked more than 5,000 18 to 24 year olds across Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, about their opinions on topics from future ambitions to the environment and technology.
Respondents were also asked about their thoughts on international influence on Africa. According to the report, nearly seven in ten (72 percent) said they are either ‘very concerned’ or ‘somewhat concerned’ about the impact foreign countries and organizations have on the continent and their country. However, this is down from 81 percent in 2020. Respondents from South Africa (90 percent), Congo Brazzaville (81 percent), and Kenya (80 percent) voiced the highest levels of concern over foreign powers, while those from Rwanda (49 percent), Côte d’Ivoire (54 percent), and Chad (58 percent) were more divided.
Out of the three major superpowers, China was most widely considered to have influence on the African continent (76 percent of respondents thought China has some/ a lot of influence on Africa), followed by the United States (70 percent), while Russia was seen as a less influential actor (42 percent).
Each of the three countries were viewed by a majority of young African respondents as having a positive influence, with China scoring particularly well. Those who view China’s influence as positive cite aspects such as the country’s affordable products and its investments in African infrastructure. Of the minority who view China’s influence on their country as negative, reasons cited include the exportation of natural resources without fair compensation and benefit, as well as investments being a form of economic colonialism, among other factors.
In terms of the U.S., the positive perceptions of U.S. influence are led by the economic support offered by the country and how the U.S. has created employment opportunities. Those with a more negative view of the U.S. mention again economic colonialism as well as factors such as how American companies are exporting their home countries’ natural resources without fair compensation and interference in the domestic affairs of respondents’ respective countries.
When asked about Russia, positive perceptions are linked to factors such as how Russia provides grain and fertilizer to countries in Africa and how there is a strong history of relations between the polled countries and Russia. For those with a negative perception, Russia’s engagement in conflicts are thought to negatively impact respondents’ home countries. The second most cited driver for negative perceptions of Russia was the belief that Russian companies are exporting our natural resources without fair compensation.