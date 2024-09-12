Jingdong Mall, or JD for short, is currently the publicly traded Chinese tech company with the highest trailing twelve month revenue at $154 billion, according to data by Companies Market Cap. Among more than 1,000 listed public companies in the tech sector, it ranks seventh ahead of Meta, its biggest competitor Alibaba and Nvidia. When broadening the scope to the 100 companies from all industries with the highest trailing twelve month revenue it comes in 40th. Four of the five Chinese tech firms listed in the overall top 100 are active in either the e-commerce or automotive sectors.
JD's competitor Alibaba takes third place out of the most successful tech companies originating from the People's Republic behind telecommunications firm China Mobile. SAIC Motor, best known in the Western hemisphere for its e-mobility-focused joint venture with General Motors, SAIC-Wuling-GM, and BYD, arguably the only EV maker able to challenge Tesla's global standing, round out the group of five Chinese tech companies present in the global top 100.
Other notable companies rank significantly lower in terms of revenue. While Tencent misses the top 100 group by six ranks, the Chinese spin-off of consumer electronics manufacturer Foxconn, Foxconn Industrial Internet, ranks 20th out of 319 publicly traded Chinese companies regardless of their industry with revenues of $74.6 billion and 129th in the world. Pinduoduo, which operates the low-cost online marketplace Temu, had trailing twelve month revenues of $47.6 billion, netting it rank 31 among all Chinese companies, rank 24 among all tech companies and rank 227 out of all 9,000 companies listed.
Notable firms not making the top list are e-commerce platform Meituan (overall rank 285, tech company rank 28), consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi (overall rank 289, tech company rank 29) and China's Google equivalent Baidu (overall rank 620, tech company rank 53).