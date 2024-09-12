Few Chinese Tech Companies Crack the Global Top 100

Tech companies in China

by 
,
 
Business enterprises in China

Jingdong Mall, or JD for short, is currently the publicly traded Chinese tech company with the highest trailing twelve month revenue at $154 billion, according to data by Companies Market Cap. Among more than 1,000 listed public companies in the tech sector, it ranks seventh ahead of Meta, its biggest competitor Alibaba and Nvidia. When broadening the scope to the 100 companies from all industries with the highest trailing twelve month revenue it comes in 40th. Four of the five Chinese tech firms listed in the overall top 100 are active in either the e-commerce or automotive sectors.

JD's competitor Alibaba takes third place out of the most successful tech companies originating from the People's Republic behind telecommunications firm China Mobile. SAIC Motor, best known in the Western hemisphere for its e-mobility-focused joint venture with General Motors, SAIC-Wuling-GM, and BYD, arguably the only EV maker able to challenge Tesla's global standing, round out the group of five Chinese tech companies present in the global top 100.

Other notable companies rank significantly lower in terms of revenue. While Tencent misses the top 100 group by six ranks, the Chinese spin-off of consumer electronics manufacturer Foxconn, Foxconn Industrial Internet, ranks 20th out of 319 publicly traded Chinese companies regardless of their industry with revenues of $74.6 billion and 129th in the world. Pinduoduo, which operates the low-cost online marketplace Temu, had trailing twelve month revenues of $47.6 billion, netting it rank 31 among all Chinese companies, rank 24 among all tech companies and rank 227 out of all 9,000 companies listed.

Notable firms not making the top list are e-commerce platform Meituan (overall rank 285, tech company rank 28), consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi (overall rank 289, tech company rank 29) and China's Google equivalent Baidu (overall rank 620, tech company rank 53).

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Few Chinese Tech Companies Crack the Global Top 100 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the Chinese tech companies among biggest 100 publicly traded firms.

Report

Download Chart
Leading tech companies worldwide 2024, by market cap
Leading tech companies worldwide 2024, by market cap
Revenue growth of leading tech companies 2018-2023
Revenue growth of leading tech companies 2018-2023
Biggest revenue source of leading tech companies 2023
Biggest revenue source of leading tech companies 2023
Highest-earning HR tech companies in Russia Q1 2024
Highest-earning HR tech companies in Russia Q1 2024
Largest tech companies by market capitalization Netherlands 2024
Largest tech companies by market capitalization Netherlands 2024
Leading tech companies' renewable energy usage worldwide 2022
Leading tech companies' renewable energy usage worldwide 2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

China's economy

E-commerce

Online advertising

Antitrust in the technology industry

Autonomous driving

Christianity

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu