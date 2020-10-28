Aviation Emissions to Skyrocket

Climate change

by 
,
 
Environmental impact of the aviation industry worldwide

Airtravel is a growing source of emission globally and clean energy analysts believe that it will be one of the most difficult aspects of decarbonization proposals over the coming decades. Airplane emission projections show how North America is expected to remain the biggest source, while Asian markets will be the fastest growing - especially China and India. The Asia-Pacific market as a whole is estimated to remain the runner-up, but close its gap with North America somewhat.

According to data provided by Bloomberg BNEF, carbon emissions from air travel across all continents are expected to rise over the next three decades. Pre-pandemic, North America produced an estimated 293 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from aviation emissions in 2019. By 2050, this is estimated to climb to over 440 million metric tons. Asian-Pacific countries followed closely behind at around 230 million metric tons in 2019 and an expected 418 million metric tons in 2050.

Overall, the global aviation industry is expected to produce nearly 2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050 – nearly double the pre-pandemic value and nearly quadruple the emissions of the 1990s.

Battery technology and alternative clean fuels are picking up steam for short distance passenger vehicles and longer-range commercial cars and trucks. But the technology to implement this for airplanes and shipping have been lagging behind.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Aviation Emissions to Skyrocket | Statista

Description

This chart shows the carbon emissions from aviation, by world region (in million metric tons carbon dioxide equivalent).

Report

Download Chart
Carbon dioxide emissions in Italy 1970-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions in Italy 1970-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions in Slovakia 1970-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions in Slovakia 1970-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions from energy Thailand 2013-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions from energy Thailand 2013-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions in Sweden 1970-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions in Sweden 1970-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions in Norway 1970-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions in Norway 1970-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions in Turkey 1970-2023
Carbon dioxide emissions in Turkey 1970-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Aviation industry

Aviation industry

Emissions

Emissions

Sponsored post by booking.com

Sponsored post by booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu