The Most Desired Christmas Gifts in The U.S.

Christmas

by 
,
 
U.S. Christmas season shopping

While it may not seem like the most romantic option, the useful gift of money is the most desired Christmas present in the United States this year. According to the latest data from Statista’s Consumer Insights (Christmas and Holiday Season: U.S.), when asked which gifts U.S. adults would personally most like to receive this year, 50 percent of women and 36 percent of men said cash or bank transfers. For both groups, vouchers came in second position, followed by clothing, textiles or shoes in third. Respondents could choose multiple options in the poll.

When looking at a breakdown of the data for men and women, however, while there is a fair bit of overlap, some slight differences do emerge. As our chart shows, smartphones, tablets and accessories were a fairly popular choice for both men and women, selected by 24 percent and 22 percent of the groups, respectively. Women showed slightly more interest in travel-related gifts (20 percent versus men at 13 percent) as well as event tickets (19 percent versus men at 11 percent), with the two options placing in rank nine and ten for women. Out of the polled options, ‘decoration articles’ were among the lowest scoring gifts, only desired by 7 percent of female respondents and 6 percent of men.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: The Most Desired Christmas Gifts in The U.S. | Statista

Description

This chart shows the most desired Christmas gifts in the United States in 2023.

Report

Menu