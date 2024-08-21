The World's Biggest Sea-Trading Countries

Maritime trade

On August 19, a group of dock worker unions in India encompassing 20,000 members called for a general, nationwide strike starting August 28. The unions' demands include "pay scale revisions, payment of arrears and protection of exiting benefits", according to a note reviewed by Reuters. If the unions follow through on their strike plans, the economy of the South Asian nation could be significantly impacted.

As data from the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD) shows, India relies heavily on importing and exporting goods via seaports. In 2022, Indian ports handled 19.7 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs), landing the country in the top 10 in container throughput worldwide. However, China remains at the top of the list with 269 million TEUs, with no other place even coming close to these volumes.

The country's maritime trade dominance is owed largely to its thriving business of exporting electronics, fashion and other consumer goods. For example, the People's Republic exported ICT goods like computers, electronic components and consumer electronics worth $858 billion in current prices in 2021, more than double the amount of the second-ranked region Hong Kong with $410 billion, according to UNCTAD data.

The rest of the list of countries and regions with the highest container throughput is also dominated by regions and countries in Asia. The only entrants in the top 11 not located on the Asian continent are the United States (62 million TEUs), the United Arab Emirates (20 million TEUs) and Spain (17 million TEUs).

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

This chart shows the countries with the highest throughput of containers at seaports.

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
