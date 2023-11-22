Global corporate investment in artificial intelligence has risen greatly over the past decade. A Stanford University analysis estimates that total mergers and acquisitions, minority stake and private investments and public offerings amounted to $934.2 billion from 2013 to 2022.
As this chart shows, recent investment peaked in 2021, when $276.1 billion was ploughed into the sector by businesses around the world. A dip was observed in 2022, but with the release of OpenAI's generative AI tool ChatGPT in November last year, the view of AI as the next (really) big thing has since become widespread, with almost all of tech's major players now placing a heavy focus on the area.
The figures in this infographic are based on the data tracking of investments of over 8 million global public and private companies.