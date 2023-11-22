How Much Are Companies Investing in AI?

Artificial Intelligence

Global corporate investment in artificial intelligence has risen greatly over the past decade. A Stanford University analysis estimates that total mergers and acquisitions, minority stake and private investments and public offerings amounted to $934.2 billion from 2013 to 2022.

As this chart shows, recent investment peaked in 2021, when $276.1 billion was ploughed into the sector by businesses around the world. A dip was observed in 2022, but with the release of OpenAI's generative AI tool ChatGPT in November last year, the view of AI as the next (really) big thing has since become widespread, with almost all of tech's major players now placing a heavy focus on the area.

The figures in this infographic are based on the data tracking of investments of over 8 million global public and private companies.

Martin Armstrong
Data Journalist

Infographic: How Much Are Companies Investing in AI? | Statista

Description

This chart shows total global corporate investment in artificial intelligence from 2013 to 2022.

Report

Download Chart
Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size/revenue comparisons 2018-2030
Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size/revenue comparisons 2018-2030
Growth of AI investment globally 2015-2025 (in billion U.S. dollars)
Growth of AI investment globally 2015-2025 (in billion U.S. dollars)
Global artificial intelligence market size 2021-2030
Global artificial intelligence market size 2021-2030
Artificial intelligence solutions spending share APAC 2022, by sector
Artificial intelligence solutions spending share APAC 2022, by sector
Artificial intelligence solutions spending share APAC 2022, by country
Artificial intelligence solutions spending share APAC 2022, by country
Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven payments worldwide 2023, by age group
Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven payments worldwide 2023, by age group

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

AI

Sponsored post by Booking.com

25 years of Google

Robots

AI

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu