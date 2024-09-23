Data from a recent survey by Statista Consumer Insights reveals how perceptions about using AI apps in daily life vary around the world. For example, where 47 percent of respondents in Nigeria said they are excited about the prospect of using tools such as ChatGPT, only 11 percent of respondents said the same in Czechia.
European nations appear to be generally more skeptical, or at least less enthused, by the technology, while a higher share of respondents across the polled Asian and Middle Eastern nations answered positively. This was the case in Vietnam, (45 percent), Indonesia (41 percent), Singapore (37 percent) and China (35 percent), as well as in India (49 percent), Pakistan (39 percent) and Malaysia (38 percent), the latter of which are not included in the chart. In North America, there was more of a mixed picture, where just under one in five U.S. adults said they were excited about AI in daily life (18 percent), versus 28 percent of respondents in both Canada and Mexico. However, both Mexico and Canada had smaller sample sizes.
These findings align with data from Ipsos, which also found that Asia as a region has higher levels of enthusiasm about a future with AI. Ipsos also asked respondents how much they knew about AI products and services, finding that this self-claimed knowledge was highest in Asia, with China (81 percent), Indonesia (80 percent) and Thailand (69 percent) topping the list.