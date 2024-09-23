Who’s (Not) Excited About AI?

AI

by 
,
 
Artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide

Data from a recent survey by Statista Consumer Insights reveals how perceptions about using AI apps in daily life vary around the world. For example, where 47 percent of respondents in Nigeria said they are excited about the prospect of using tools such as ChatGPT, only 11 percent of respondents said the same in Czechia.

European nations appear to be generally more skeptical, or at least less enthused, by the technology, while a higher share of respondents across the polled Asian and Middle Eastern nations answered positively. This was the case in Vietnam, (45 percent), Indonesia (41 percent), Singapore (37 percent) and China (35 percent), as well as in India (49 percent), Pakistan (39 percent) and Malaysia (38 percent), the latter of which are not included in the chart. In North America, there was more of a mixed picture, where just under one in five U.S. adults said they were excited about AI in daily life (18 percent), versus 28 percent of respondents in both Canada and Mexico. However, both Mexico and Canada had smaller sample sizes.

These findings align with data from Ipsos, which also found that Asia as a region has higher levels of enthusiasm about a future with AI. Ipsos also asked respondents how much they knew about AI products and services, finding that this self-claimed knowledge was highest in Asia, with China (81 percent), Indonesia (80 percent) and Thailand (69 percent) topping the list.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Who’s (Not) Excited About AI? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who are excited about using artificial intelligence applications in daily life.

Report

Download Chart
Artificial Intelligence (AI) market revenue in Italy 2022-2023
Artificial Intelligence (AI) market revenue in Italy 2022-2023
Business adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Italy 2022-2023, by level
Business adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Italy 2022-2023, by level
Usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in companies in Italy 2022-2023, by use case
Usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in companies in Italy 2022-2023, by use case
Average skill proficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) engineers worldwide 2024
Average skill proficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) engineers worldwide 2024
Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage in Hungary 2024
Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage in Hungary 2024
Public opinions on artificial intelligence in Poland 2023
Public opinions on artificial intelligence in Poland 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Antitrust in the technology industry

Stock market

Research & developemt spending

Samsung

Semiconductor manufacturing

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu