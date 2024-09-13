In Which Sectors are Small Businesses Most Productive?

Sponsored post by Booking.com

by 
,
 
Artificial intelligence in business

The productivity of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) reflects a balance between scale and specialization. Larger companies, regardless of the industry, benefit from economies of scale and, predictably, show higher levels of productivity. However, MSMEs in administrative services are an exception, outperforming their larger counterparts. This unique outlier highlights that smaller businesses can thrive in specific contexts, particularly when agility and close customer relationships are key drivers.

In hospitality, MSMEs are second only to administrative services in productivity, operating at about three-quarters the level of large businesses, and they outperform counterparts in industries such as utilities, manufacturing, and ICT. Flexibility is crucial for smaller accommodations, which must swiftly respond to evolving traveler preferences and a changing competitive environment. Strong ties of independent hotels to local communities allow them to offer personalized experiences that resonate with travelers, who seek authenticity.

On the flip side, smaller players in hospitality are adept at automating and outsource functions, such as HR & payroll, channel management & digital distribution, tech support & IT, security services, etc. Certain aspects of business, such as marketing and distribution require global scale, while other aspects, like guest experience, are most valuable when personalized.

Hospitality MSMEs may be lacking in access to finance or global brand recognition, but they excel in leveraging local labor and minimizing overheads, resulting in efficient operations that make them indispensable to both local and national economies.

Thomas Hinton
Data Journalist

Infographic: In Which Sectors are Small Businesses Most Productive? | Statista

Description

This infographic shows the ratio of small and medium business productivity compared to large companies in advanced economies.

Report

Download Chart
U.S. small businesses most important problem 2024
U.S. small businesses most important problem 2024
Opinions on future conditions of the domestic and global economy 2023, by region
Opinions on future conditions of the domestic and global economy 2023, by region
Hungarian CEOs' expectations about changes in the global economy 2023
Hungarian CEOs' expectations about changes in the global economy 2023
Opinions on conditions of the global economy 2023, by region
Opinions on conditions of the global economy 2023, by region
Opinions on conditions of the global economy 2022-2023
Opinions on conditions of the global economy 2022-2023
U.S. number of small businesses 1997-2020
U.S. number of small businesses 1997-2020

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsoed post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by booking.com

Sponsored post by booking.com

OECD

Tipping

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu