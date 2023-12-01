According to a survey included in an Economist Impact report, training and upskilling programs for the local workforce are some of the most effective policies that can drive economic growth in the tourism sector. 2 out of 5 surveyed policymakers from the US, Europe, and APAC saw such programs as having a positive impact on the sector growth.
Top solutions for localizing benefits of tourism
Sponsored post by Booking.com
Description
This graphic shows the top solutions for localizing benefits of tourism.